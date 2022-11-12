Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BWFG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 16,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $238.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bankwell Financial Group

In other news, Director Darryl Demos acquired 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $75,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,808 shares of company stock valued at $90,099 over the last 90 days. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 280,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

