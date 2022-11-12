Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Update

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,500 shares, a growth of 73.0% from the October 15th total of 296,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco de Chile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Banco de Chile by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Price Performance

Banco de Chile stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.88. 142,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,025. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.87. Banco de Chile has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Banco de Chile Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

