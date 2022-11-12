Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Bought by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Badger Meter by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $186,654,000 after purchasing an additional 154,483 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Badger Meter by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 91,459 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Badger Meter by 30.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 73,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 137.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 63,203 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the first quarter worth approximately $2,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

BMI stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 0.89. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.20 and a twelve month high of $115.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.16.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.78 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.82%.

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

