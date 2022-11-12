B. Riley Trims American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Target Price to $36.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

AMH has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.60.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,633,000 after purchasing an additional 244,790 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,801,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,012,000 after purchasing an additional 374,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,094,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,806,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,766 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

