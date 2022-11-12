B. Riley Financial Inc. Takes $371,000 Position in Adara Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADRA)

B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Adara Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADRA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Adara Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Adara Acquisition by 22.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 365,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 67,845 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of Adara Acquisition by 14.0% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 161,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adara Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,455,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in Adara Acquisition by 7.9% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 111,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Adara Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $906,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adara Acquisition Price Performance

ADRA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 16,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,540. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. Adara Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

Adara Acquisition Profile

Adara Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching for businesses in the consumer products industry and related sectors, including those consumer industry businesses in the health and wellness, e-commerce, discretionary spending, and information technology sectors and related channels of distribution.

