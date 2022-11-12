B. Riley Financial Inc. Raises Position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,921,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205,304 shares during the period. Quantum accounts for approximately 1.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 5.82% of Quantum worth $8,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quantum by 25.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,577,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 321,791 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Quantum by 43.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 200,820 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quantum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 182,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum Price Performance

Shares of QMCO stock remained flat at $1.35 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 120,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,895. The firm has a market cap of $140.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.45. Quantum Co. has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.

Insider Activity at Quantum

Quantum Company Profile

In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 36,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $56,914.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,927,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,487.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James J. Lerner sold 36,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $56,914.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,927,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,487.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $54,668.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 881,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,297.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,816 shares of company stock valued at $180,551 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers CatDV, an asset management and workflow orchestration platform that provides asset management, automation, and collaboration tools for organization that manages large volumes of digital media; StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.