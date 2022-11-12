B. Riley Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,738,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663,849 shares during the quarter. Lazydays comprises 4.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 14.67% of Lazydays worth $20,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lazydays by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 4,422.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 50.3% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $87,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,176.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 9,663 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $125,908.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 841,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,793.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 118,349 shares of company stock worth $1,530,430. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAZY traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.75. 207,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $144.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.68. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $22.48.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

