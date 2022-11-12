AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.55-$2.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.74-$9.84 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB traded down $4.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.11. The stock had a trading volume of 753,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,888. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $158.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.