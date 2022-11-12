Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $249.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.67.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock worth $23,026,905. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

