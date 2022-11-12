Aufman Associates Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aufman Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.4% of Aufman Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aufman Associates Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 287,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 47,503 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 33,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 24,296 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,521 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $4.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.01. 22,373,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,646,858. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.43. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $163.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.74.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

