Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Up 67.6% in October

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 67.6% from the October 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Ascendant Resources Price Performance
Shares of ASDRF stock remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Ascendant Resources has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.21.
About Ascendant Resources
