Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,000 shares, an increase of 106.9% from the October 15th total of 202,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 95.2 days.

ARESF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. 102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0364 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 6.48%.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

