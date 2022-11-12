Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Down 97.4% in October

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the October 15th total of 392,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,805,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of AITX remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,546,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,184,090. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

See Also

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.