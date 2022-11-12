Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Down 97.4% in October

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the October 15th total of 392,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,805,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Price Performance
Shares of AITX remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 12,546,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,184,090. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.04.
About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.