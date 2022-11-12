Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company had a trading volume of 278,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,518. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.91. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 11.71 and a quick ratio of 12.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

In other news, Director James C. Cherry purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.33 per share, for a total transaction of $156,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 730.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 535,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 50.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 274,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Stories

