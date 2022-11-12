argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 569,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,958 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in argenx were worth $215,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $924,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 1,055.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX opened at $363.07 on Friday. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $249.50 and a 12-month high of $403.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $367.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $353.91.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on argenx from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on argenx from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

