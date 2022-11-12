Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Down 61.6% in October

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the October 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARSMF traded down 0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.19. 29,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,446. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.24. Ares Strategic Mining has a 52-week low of 0.15 and a 52-week high of 0.50.
About Ares Strategic Mining
