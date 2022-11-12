Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.36–$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $461.00 million-$466.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $466.73 million. Appian also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.36 EPS.

NASDAQ:APPN traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $40.00. 1,257,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.22. Appian has a 52 week low of $33.02 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.13.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $145,993.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $145,993.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 45,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,893.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,916 shares of company stock worth $335,752 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Appian by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Appian by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Appian by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Appian by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Appian by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

