AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on APPF. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on AppFolio to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered AppFolio from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Shares of AppFolio stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.92. The stock had a trading volume of 109,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.86 and a beta of 1.03. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.98.

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.38. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $125.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppFolio will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $1,680,762.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,200 shares in the company, valued at $6,454,494. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $1,680,762.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,454,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $63,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,184.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,160 shares of company stock valued at $4,417,432 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners LP bought a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter worth $18,175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 43.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AppFolio by 3.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 4.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

