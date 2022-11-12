API3 (API3) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.01 Million

API3 (API3) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. API3 has a market cap of $91.58 million and $8.01 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, API3 has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00008752 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.65 or 0.00590685 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,190.60 or 0.30767826 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000356 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

