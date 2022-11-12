AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Short Interest Up 152.5% in October

AO World plc (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 152.5% from the October 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AO World Price Performance

Shares of AOWDF stock remained flat at $2.05 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average is $2.05. AO World has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $3.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AOWDF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AO World from GBX 40 ($0.46) to GBX 35 ($0.40) in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AO World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Panmure Gordon lowered AO World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on AO World in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services.

Further Reading

