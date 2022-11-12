ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Down 28.3% in October

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,774,300 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the October 15th total of 9,450,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,079.2 days.
ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.
ANTA Sports Products Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ANTA Sports Products (ANPDF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.