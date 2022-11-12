ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Down 28.3% in October

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,774,300 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the October 15th total of 9,450,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,079.2 days.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.