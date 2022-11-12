Analysts Set Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Target Price at $17.61

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.61.

Several research firms have issued reports on LPRO. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Open Lending by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Open Lending by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Lending Price Performance

Open Lending Company Profile

LPRO opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 18.48 and a current ratio of 16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $31.60.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

