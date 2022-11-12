Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,424,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129,165 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.45% of Amgen worth $589,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,345 shares of company stock worth $1,853,371. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.73.

AMGN stock traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,255,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.96. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

