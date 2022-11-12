Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 1.3% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 24,993.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 849,018 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 14.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,858,000 after acquiring an additional 344,875 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Down 2.1 %

AMGN traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,255,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.93 and its 200-day moving average is $245.96.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

