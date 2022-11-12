American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. American Homes 4 Rent has a payout ratio of 141.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. 2,781,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,747. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $44.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at American Homes 4 Rent

AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,507.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 10,152.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.