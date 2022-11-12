AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Shares of UHAL stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,492. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $757.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $52.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 2.2% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in AMERCO by 6.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

