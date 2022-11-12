Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMADY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €69.00 ($69.00) to €66.50 ($66.50) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €62.00 ($62.00) to €61.00 ($61.00) in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Amadeus IT Group Trading Up 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $55.49 on Monday. Amadeus IT Group has a 1 year low of $42.98 and a 1 year high of $72.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

