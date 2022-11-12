Altus Wealth Group LLC Reduces Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Altus Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after buying an additional 1,781,756 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after buying an additional 1,121,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,681,000 after acquiring an additional 746,899 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $6.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.50. The stock had a trading volume of 150,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,551. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.03. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $155.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

