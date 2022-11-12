Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the October 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allianz from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Allianz from €250.00 ($250.00) to €245.00 ($245.00) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allianz from €214.00 ($214.00) to €205.00 ($205.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Allianz from €210.00 ($210.00) to €220.00 ($220.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

OTCMKTS ALIZY traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. Allianz has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

