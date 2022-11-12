Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion.

Alight Trading Down 0.4 %

ALIT stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 1,959,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,236,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86. Alight has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.57 million. Alight had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALIT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alight by 6.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in Alight by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Alight by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

