Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

NYSE:APD opened at $288.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.08. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $310.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

