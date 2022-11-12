Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agronomics Limited (OTCMKTS:AGNMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the October 15th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Agronomics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGNMF traded down 0.00 on Friday, reaching 0.17. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,420. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 0.16. Agronomics has a twelve month low of 0.12 and a twelve month high of 0.44.

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

