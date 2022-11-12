AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Up 62.1% in October

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 875,500 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the October 15th total of 540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

AEON Mall Stock Performance

Shares of AMLLF stock remained flat at 14.41 on Friday. AEON Mall has a 1-year low of 13.88 and a 1-year high of 15.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 14.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded AEON Mall from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AEON Mall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

About AEON Mall

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. As of February 28, 2021, it operated 196 shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

