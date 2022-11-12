Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) PT Raised to $40.00

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ABEO opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 76,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Featured Articles

