Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,748 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,201,562 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $130,549,000 after acquiring an additional 177,282 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 36,321 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 377.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 19,328 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ABT opened at $104.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.78.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

