34,477 Shares in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,477 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bancolombia by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bancolombia by 530.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIB traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.20. The company had a trading volume of 220,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $45.98.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 23.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.7403 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.30%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is 39.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Further Reading

