27,748 Shares in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Bought by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Suzano by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,064,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,530,000 after purchasing an additional 157,100 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano in the second quarter valued at about $30,453,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 24.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,025,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 293.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,179,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,141,000 after acquiring an additional 879,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano in the first quarter valued at about $5,810,000.

Get Suzano alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Suzano from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Suzano Stock Up 4.2 %

Suzano Profile

Shares of NYSE:SUZ opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. Suzano S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

(Get Rating)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.