yOUcash Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.40 Billion (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. yOUcash has a market cap of $4.40 billion and $776,289.61 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash token can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002952 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.80 or 0.00574977 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,198.21 or 0.29949642 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash’s launch date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog.

yOUcash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

