Wrapped Velas Market Cap Reaches $60.67 Million (WVLX)

Wrapped Velas (WVLX) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Wrapped Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Velas has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Velas has a total market cap of $60.67 million and $12,438.40 worth of Wrapped Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.41 or 0.00595402 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.26 or 0.31012793 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Wrapped Velas’ launch date was April 25th, 2019. Wrapped Velas’ total supply is 2,279,175,680 coins. Wrapped Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Velas (WVLX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Wrapped Velas has a current supply of 2,279,175,680.382793. The last known price of Wrapped Velas is 0.02802791 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $16,550.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://velas.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

