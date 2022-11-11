World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
World Fuel Services Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of INT opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
World Fuel Services Company Profile
World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.
