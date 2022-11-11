World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of INT opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. World Fuel Services has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

