Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPLK. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $81.55 on Monday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $168.10. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.91.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company had revenue of $798.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Splunk by 6.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,365,550 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $740,017,000 after purchasing an additional 475,589 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Splunk by 13.0% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,924,085 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $435,585,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 68.5% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,545 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Splunk by 7,606.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,853 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

