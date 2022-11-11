Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIXGet Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

WIX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Wix.com Price Performance

NASDAQ WIX opened at $83.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.07. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $207.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Wix.com by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wix.com

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.