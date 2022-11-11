Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.49% from the stock’s previous close.

WIX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wix.com from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised Wix.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Wix.com from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.27.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Price Performance

NASDAQ WIX opened at $83.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.07. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $207.00.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 333.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Wix.com by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 627 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wix.com

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.