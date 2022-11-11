Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Downgraded by TD Securities to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$1.40 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$1.80.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WEF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

WEF opened at C$1.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$348.42 million and a P/E ratio of 2.50. Western Forest Products has a 12 month low of C$1.03 and a 12 month high of C$2.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

