Wedbush Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.44) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.17). The consensus estimate for IDEAYA Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.27) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.36) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 105.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.38%.

IDYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $24.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $13.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 61.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

