Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WRBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 522,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $8,001,318.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,285,531 shares in the company, valued at $218,568,624.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 522,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $8,001,318.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,285,531 shares in the company, valued at $218,568,624.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $76,994.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 959,475 shares of company stock worth $14,396,495 over the last quarter. 25.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 7.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 11.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 5.7% in the third quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 423,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,861 shares during the period.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.72. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $149.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.78 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 44.81%. Analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

