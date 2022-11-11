Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Reduced by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

WMT stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.83. The stock had a trading volume of 284,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,348,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

