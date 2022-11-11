Vow Price Tops $0.93 on Top Exchanges (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. Vow has a market capitalization of $145.47 million and approximately $380,071.40 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vow token can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00005468 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vow has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vow Token Profile

Vow launched on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. The official website for Vow is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

