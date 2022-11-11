Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($160.00) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VOW3. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($185.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($235.00) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($115.00) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €230.00 ($230.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($160.00) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Volkswagen stock opened at €139.00 ($139.00) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €135.91 and its 200-day moving average price is €140.69. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €120.56 ($120.56) and a 1 year high of €195.14 ($195.14). The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

