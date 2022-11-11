Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Purchased by First Washington CORP

First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the quarter. Vicor accounts for about 1.7% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Washington CORP owned approximately 0.15% of Vicor worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICR. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 355.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,251,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,310,000 after buying an additional 976,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,680,000 after purchasing an additional 563,884 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Vicor during the second quarter worth about $9,442,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vicor in the second quarter worth about $6,830,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the first quarter worth about $8,420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VICR traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,794. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vicor Company Profile

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vicor from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. CJS Securities upgraded Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

