Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.08.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08.

Insider Activity

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 8.07%. Research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.